Barbara "Jane" Patterson

Jane passed away at the age of 92 at home in Lexington Park, MD . She graduated from St. Patrick’s Academy in 1949. Jane had an additional residence at Deep Creek Lake. Her love and kindness for children has always been a priority in her life. She always had her arms open for a hug and showed kindness to everyone with a warm smile.
Place of Birth: Washington, DC 20002
Cause of Death:
- Congestive heart failure
- Dementia
- Hypertension
- Emphysema
Parents: Mr. George Graner and Mrs. Thelma Graner
Survived by (and Place of Residence): Jane married George “Pat” Patterson on October 31, 1949, and enjoyed the next 63 years together until his passing in 2012. She is survived by five wonderful children:
- Ron (Bev) of Bowie, MD
- Betty Ann Hoza (John) of Waldorf, MD
- Rick (Mary) of Sykesville, MD
- Jeannie Carr (Mike) of Friendsville, MD
- Tom (Kim) of Lexington Park, MD
She was blessed with 15 grandchildren (Kelley, Ricky, Eric, Owen, Lauren, Erin, JK, Theresa, Nina, Tom, Brittany, Chris, Chad, Angela, and Melissa) and 16 great-grandchildren. Jane also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Predeceased by (and Date of Death): In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Jane was preceded in death by her siblings:
- George N. Graner Jr.
- James W. Graner
- Joseph P. Graner
- Doris “Jackie” Smith Jane was also predeceased by her brother-in-law Robert Smith, sister-in-law Sr. Rose Imelda SSJ, son Ron, and granddaughter Theresa.
Service:
- Date of Service: 12/12/2023
- Time of Service: 12:00 pm
- Address of Service: 885 Cox Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639
- Pallbearers: Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
Visitation and Reception Information: A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 11:00 am to Noon.