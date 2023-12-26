Barbara "Jane" Patterson

Jane passed away at the age of 92 at home in Lexington Park, MD . She graduated from St. Patrick’s Academy in 1949. Jane had an additional residence at Deep Creek Lake. Her love and kindness for children has always been a priority in her life. She always had her arms open for a hug and showed kindness to everyone with a warm smile.

Place of Birth: Washington, DC 20002

Cause of Death:

Congestive heart failure

Dementia

Hypertension

Emphysema

Parents: Mr. George Graner and Mrs. Thelma Graner

Survived by (and Place of Residence): Jane married George “Pat” Patterson on October 31, 1949, and enjoyed the next 63 years together until his passing in 2012. She is survived by five wonderful children:

Ron (Bev) of Bowie, MD

Betty Ann Hoza (John) of Waldorf, MD

Rick (Mary) of Sykesville, MD

Jeannie Carr (Mike) of Friendsville, MD

Tom (Kim) of Lexington Park, MD

She was blessed with 15 grandchildren (Kelley, Ricky, Eric, Owen, Lauren, Erin, JK, Theresa, Nina, Tom, Brittany, Chris, Chad, Angela, and Melissa) and 16 great-grandchildren. Jane also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Predeceased by (and Date of Death): In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Jane was preceded in death by her siblings:

George N. Graner Jr.

James W. Graner

Joseph P. Graner

Doris “Jackie” Smith Jane was also predeceased by her brother-in-law Robert Smith, sister-in-law Sr. Rose Imelda SSJ, son Ron, and granddaughter Theresa.

Service:

Date of Service: 12/12/2023

Time of Service: 12:00 pm

Address of Service: 885 Cox Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639

Pallbearers: Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

Visitation and Reception Information: A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 11:00 am to Noon.