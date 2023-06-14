Baysox Bounce Back Twice To Sink Flying Squirrels

BOWIE, Md. – A two-out, bases-loaded triple from Coby Mayo in the bottom of the sixth inning complimented a gutsy bullpen performance, as the Bowie Baysox came from behind to take down the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 7-5, on Tuesday evening at Prince George’s Stadium.

The evening did not start in favor of the Baysox. After scoring first in four of their six games against the Erie SeaWolves last week, Bowie surrendered three runs in the top of the first inning to Richmond on Tuesday. Shane Matheney hit a leadoff home run to open the contest, against Baysox right-handed starter Carlos Tavera, who would go on to walk two additional batters in the frame – Vaun Brown, who scored on a throwing error in right field by Billy Cook, and Andy Thomas, who was singled home by Brandon Martorano. This would give the Flying Squirrels a 3-0 straight out of the gate.

Richmond would add on another in the third on a solo shot to center field from Carter Aldrete. Tavera was limited to just three innings in the start, as the right-hander allowed four runs on four hits, walking four, striking out five, and firing 72 pitches in the process. On the flipside, Flying Squirrels southpaw Carson Whisenhunt had thrown just 39 pitches through three shutout frames in what was his second Double-A start.

The Baysox would finally get to Whisenhunt in the bottom of the fourth, as a one-out walk to John Rhodes, extending his on-base streak to an Eastern League-best 29 games, and a single by Shayne Fontana, put two runners on with two outs later in the frame for Zach Watson, who delivered a single into left-center field that plated both runners and cut Bowie’s deficit in half at 4-2. The two-out magic would continue for the Baysox, as Billy Cook stepped up to the plate and demolished a full count offering for his fifth home run of the season to left field. Cook’s two-run blast chased Whisenhunt from the game and got the Baysox back even at 4-4.

Meanwhile, right-hander Houston Roth took over for Tavera on the mound for the Baysox. Roth worked around a pair of singles in the fourth, but walked two batters and hit another to load the bases in the fifth. His bases loaded free pass to Simon Whiteman – Roth’s third walk of the inning – forced a run across and replenished Richmond’s lead at 5-4. Still, the right-hander was able to pick up the final out of the frame and limit the damage. After a scoreless top of the sixth Roth (W, 2-2) exited with just the one run allowed on three hits, in addition to four walks and three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Baysox bats came to life again. The second inning of relief for Richmond left-hander Nick Zwack (L, 2-4) included a one-out walk to Watson, along with a Ramon Rodriguez single, before Joseph Rosa also drew a free pass to load the bases with two outs. That led to Mayo’s big moment, as he crushed a pitch off the wall, down the right field line, to empty the bases, bringing Bowie back for the second time on the night and giving the Baysox their first lead at 7-5.

Walks continued to be a theme on the night, in a contest that featured 16 combined free passes between the two sides. Right-hander Kade Strowd entered the game for Bowie in the seventh. Strowd walked a pair, but ultimately pitched two scoreless frames, passing the ball on to Wandisson Charles (S, 3), who struck out four Flying Squirrels in the ninth, due to a wild pitch allowing Carter Williams to reach following his strikeout, to close out the victory.

The win is the fifth-straight series-opening win for the Baysox, and their sixth overall in their last seven games. Bowie’s record now sits at 24-32 on the season. The Baysox and Flying Squirrels will play a double header on Wednesday, due to a postponment of the previously scheduled matchup between the two teams back on April 30. First pitch of game one on Wednesday is set for 5:35 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium.