SOLOMONS, Md. – Located in Solomons Maryland, the Calvert Marine Museum has become a cultural gem and a community entertainment hub, bringing renowned artists to the region.

On a recent episode of the “Get Real with Chris & Mark” podcast, hosts Chris Hill and Mark Frisco welcomed their guest, Bonnie Barrett, the Director of Development at Calvert Marine Museum.

Home to an impressive collection of marine artifacts, exhibits, and interactive displays, the museum provides a captivating journey through the region’s maritime heritage. From the iconic Drum Point Lighthouse to fascinating paleontology displays, visitors can explore the wonders of the Chesapeake Bay’s natural and cultural history.

When asked about her favorite part of the museum, Barrett shared her sentimental attachment, “I have a sweet spot for the Drum Point Lighthouse. It used to be down at Drum Point. You know, we used to play on that as children. So I have a soft spot for that.”

During the engaging conversation, Barrett shared her enthusiasm for the museum and its impact on the area, saying, “Calvert Marine Museum, like you said, it’s right here in all of our backyards. And it is the most amazing place to work. I’ve only been there a year and a half. Believe it or not, it feels like longer because I used to volunteer there a lot for the concerts.”

One of the museum’s major draws is its renowned concert series, which has gained recognition for bringing top-quality performers to the region. These concerts serve a crucial purpose as they raise funds to support the museum’s programs and exhibits. As Barrett explained, “When you come to a concert, you are supporting Calvert Marine Museum.”

Barrett revealed one thing concerts goers might not know, to keep prices affordable, they track musicians passing through on tours and invite them to make Solomons a stop along the way.

“Everybody loves it. My predecessor, when Toby Keith came, she worked on Toby Keith for years and finally got him down here. He loved it so much here. He asked to come back this year,” she recounted.

Throughout the year, the museum also hosts diverse events, including Patuxent River Appreciation Day and Sharkfest, which celebrate the region’s unique ecosystem and marine life.

On Sunday, August 20th, 2023, the museum will host Museum Funfest before The Concert, a Tribute to ABBA. The festival includes mini golf, a dunk tank, corn hole, face painting, and food vendors, making it a perfect outing for the whole family. For more information on the festival, visit their website.

In conclusion, the conversation on the “Get Real with Chris & Mark” podcast showcased Calvert Marine Museum’s significant role in Southern Maryland. With engaging events, captivating concerts, and a commitment to community involvement, the museum continues to shine as a cultural and entertainment hub for all to enjoy.

You can stay updated with everything happening at the Calvert Marine Museum on their website and Facebook page.

Delve into all the museum has to offer in the full episode: https://youtu.be/YSPuidXCx5A

