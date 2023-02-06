Bel Alton High School Alumni Association Announces Scholarships For CCPS Seniors

BEL ALTON, Md. —The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association has launched its second annual scholarship program for Charles County public high school seniors who are planning to enroll in a HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), the College of Southern Maryland, or an accredited vocational/trade school.

Former graduates of Charles County public high schools, between 18 and 25 years old, as well as Charles County residents with a Maryland High School diploma (GED) are also eligible to apply for a scholarship. Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 2.5 or a minimum Combined GED score of 164.

Matt Wills, Chairman of the Association, said “We established this scholarship program to honor our founding members. They saved an important part of Charles County’s Black history when they convinced the County Commissioner, in the late 1980s, to halt their plans to demolish the historic Bel Alton High School building.”

The school was built in 1938 for the ‘colored’ children of Charles County and closed in 1966 when County schools were integrated. The Bel Alton High School is the only fully intact Historically Black High School building in Charles County.

The scholarship application, which contains the official eligibility requirements and application guidelines, is available on the Association’s website at http://www.belaltonalumnicdc.org/scholarship.html . The deadline for submission is June 9, 2023, and scholarship winners will be announced on or about July 10, 2023.

Wills said that the Association was able to increase the number of scholarships offered this year from four to six because of the generous support of many individuals and organizations. He especially wanted to thank the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Thorntons Funeral Home, Charles County NAACP, and Selby’s Food Services for their generous donations. Anyone wishing to donate may do so at their website.

The Association’s scholarship committee members are Joyce M. Brown (Chair), Joseph Johnson, Wanda Wills Woodland, Jerome Short, and Matt Wills.