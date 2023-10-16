Bicyclist Flown To Trauma Center After Being Struck By Vehicle In Loveville

LOVEVILLE, Md. – On October 16, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist on Busy Corner Road near Loveville Road.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the striking vehicle and an injured bicyclist off the roadway, located in a ditch.

EMS immediately requested a MEDEVAC for the injured bicyclist. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene and declined medical care. Firefighters established a landing zone at Margaret Brent Middle School for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7.

Trooper 7 arrived and airlifted the patient to UM Captial Region Trauma Center for further treatment.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

