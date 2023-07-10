Big Movies Lose Big Cash

CALIFORNIA, Md. – As of the weekend of July 2nd, the movie industry has seen nothing but red. With every big, hot shot, going to love it, movie finally coming to theaters, they didn’t expect this. Here is the rundown, for every new movie that comes out, the movie theater collects all the sales they made for that movie within a week.

After that week is done they add up all the money to see if they had made enough money for a profit or not. Also depending on that data the distributors will predict how successful that movie will be in the future.

Now when I say the movies only see red, I am not talking about the red curtains you see. I am talking about the number of movies that flunked this past week. With big movies such as The Flash, Elemental, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse all failing it has shocked movie watchers. Here are some of the biggest losers in this past week, The Boogeyman lost 28%, Elemental lost 35%, Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse, and The Little Mermaid lost 47%. Even the Super Mario Bros isn’t safe losing 48% of sales with Transformers losing the same. The adorable Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 fell victim, losing 42%. Vin Diesel wasn’t fast enough in Fast X to out race the loss of sales, losing 60%. But no popular movie was hit as hard as The Flash, losing 65% of their multi million dollar movie.

Now you may be asking yourself, why are these movies failing? While the amount of commercials we all had to watch was insane, we are probably wondering why they are failing so badly. I think there are two simple reasons. The first is the before show ratings. Rotten Tomatoes are a big influencer, sometimes they are right, and sometimes not so much.

I understand that they are trying to save people money, but it is ruining the business of movie industries. Before all of this people would take a risk of buying a ticket from what they saw and hope for the best, but now people rely on things like Rotten Tomatoes to make them choose which movie to watch or just to wait it out.

Which leads me to my second reason, people just wait it out. What I mean is you can go see The Little Mermaid now, or you can wait an extra month for it to become free on Disney+. These streaming apps are killing box office sales because no one wants to pay $10 for a ticket and would rather pay $20 for another month just to see it from the comfort of their home. With these things in mind there are still a lot of factors, such as Social Media, Word of Mouth, and Spoilers. But those things can’t be controlled or changed. But the review companies can be closed, and the subscriptions can be limited.

If this continues there might not be a movie theater for the next generation, everything will be at home with a click of a button.

