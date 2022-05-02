Billie Jo Underwood, 43, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away unexpectedly at her home on April 19, 2022.

Born on December 19, 1978, Billie was the daughter of Joseph Alfred Underwood and Donna Rae (Taylor) Underwood.

Billie was a homemaker and a member of the SOMD Jeepers.

She was a homemaker and a member of the SOMD Jeepers. She didn’t take life for granted and lived it to the fullest. She had a wonderful smile and loved her dogs Keygan, Sage, and her white kitty. She also loved Jeeps and had hoped to get another. She loved playing games, partying, and listening to music with her kids who she was extremely proud of. She loved joking around and was always full of laughter.

She is survived by her mother, Donna Underwood, sisters, Bobbie Jo Underwood of Mechanicsville, MD, and Kathy Underwood Higgs (Ronnie) of Mechanicsville, MD, and her brother, Joe Underwood of Manassa, VA.

She is also survived by her children, Hanna Hudson, Kyle Sorrells, and Hailey Sorrells of Mechanicsville, MD, and her nieces and nephews, Brooke Higgs, Christopher Tayman, and Dylan Tayman. She is predeceased by her father, Joe Underwood.

People who played an important part in her life were: David Sorrells, Shelly Sternack Morris, Mike Long, and Justin Hudson.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. Interment is private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.