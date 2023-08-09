Blue Crabs Come Back Late, Lose On Walk-Off

LONG ISLAND, NY – The first place Blue Crabs were back in Long Island to face off with the Long Island Ducks. The Crabs were coming off their sixth straight series win in a row and trying to build their lead in the North Division.

Former Duck McKenzie Mills was going for the Blue Crabs in this game; he was coming off his longest start of the year when he had dazzled the Counter Clocks for 6.2 innings. Mills slowed down the Ducks lineup until the first run scored in the bottom of the fourth from a sacrifice fly from Carlos Castro.

The next run was scored in the next inning when Alejandro De Aza rolled into a double play, and Jonathan Guzman sprinted in from third to add an insurance run for Long Island. Ducks starter Joe Iorio went six innings, allowed just one hit, and struck out 10 Blue Crabs before handing it off to his bullpen.

The Blue Crabs fought back in the top of the ninth, down by two runs. Braxton Lee singled, Matt Hibbert walked, and David Harris notched his own single into center field to load up the bases with two outs. Alex Crosby, down in an 0-2 count, got a mistake in location and pulled a hanging curve into right field to drive in both Lee and Hibbert to tie the game.

In the bottom of the ninth, a couple of walks and stolen bases set up Boog Powell to hit a sacrifice fly into left, and the Ducks stole the opening game of the series with a walk-off.

McKenzie Mills continues to impress since returning to the Crabs; he went eight innings and allowed just two earned runs. The Blue Crabs’ record is now 48-42 and 17-10 in the second half; with a Revs loss, the Blue Crabs still hold the top spot in the division.

Liam O’Sullivan is getting the ball for game two. The middle matchup is scheduled for 6:35 PM; FloBaseball has the live stream.

