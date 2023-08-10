Blue Crabs Drop Another Tough One To The Ducks, Final 6-5

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were back at Fairfield Properties Ballpark for another battle with the Long Island Ducks. The Crabs, the day before, were able to come back late to tie the game before losing on a walk-off. Liam O’Sullivan was tossing for the Blue Crabs as they looked to even the series.

The Crabs got off to a hot start against the Ducks. After an error, Khalil Lee ripped a double into left field and rolled into the corner, Braxton Lee scored all the way from first, and the Crabs took a 1-0 lead. Lee got to third because of a balk from Kyle Lobstein, David Harris smashed a hard grounder to short, and Lee scored. It was 2-0.

Long Island fought back and tied the game up with Alex Dickerson and Wilson Ramos RBI singles. The Ducks took the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Joe DeCarlo cracked a home run over the left field wall for a solo homer.

Jimmy Kerrigan, the newest Blue Crab, led off the fifth inning for the Blue Crabs. Kerrigan went the opposite way and soured over the right field wall for his first home run since joining the club, and it tied the game at 3.

Long Island took the lead from a Sam Travis double that landed in center field; the Ducks tacked on two more runs when Dickerson had an RBI single the other way, and Alejandro De Aza got a free pass home after a wild pitch. It was 6-3 for the Ducks.

In the top of the ninth, the Blue Crabs were fighting back; with Kerrigan on third and Lee on second, Alex Crosby turned on a pitch that one-hopped the right field wall, and two runs scored to trim the Duck’s lead to 6-5. Unfortunately, Southern Maryland couldn’t complete the Crab’s comeback and lost the series a day early.

The Blue Crabs are going into the Thursday matchup with Tony Dibrell looking to salvage one game from this series. The first pitch is delivered at 6:35 PM.