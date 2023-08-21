Blue Crabs Drop The Rubber Match Against Lancaster

WALDORF, Md. – Every good story has a beginning, middle, and end. For the Blue Crabs and Barnstormers, the first two games had classic finishes coming down to the final inning. Going into the final game, the fans at Regency Furniture Stadium knew that anything could happen.

Lancaster jumped on the Blue Crabs, scoring a run in both the first and the second inning against Blue Crabs starter Liam O’Sullivan. Braxton Lee continued to build on his career year in the bottom of the third, bashing a home run over the left field wall for three runs.

The Barnstormers responded after the home run from Lee, with an inning seeing the visiting team plating five runs being capped off by Andretty Cordero singling to right field and plating Yeison Coca.

The Crabs’ offense tried to keep them in the game, but every time the lineup produced a run, the ‘Stormers would score their own runs and stay ahead of Southern Maryland. In the bottom of the ninth, the Blue Crabs looked to recapture the magic they have had in late innings, and after a home run from Jimmy Kerrigan and runners on first and third, a double play slowed down the momentum, and the Barnstormers won the series. The final tally was 10-7.

The Blue Crabs are out of first place by one game in the second half behind the Barnstormers. With a 21-17 record, the Crabs will go to Staten Island on Tuesday for three more games against the FerryHawks, a team they are tied with for second place. The first game is at 6:35 PM; Tony Dibrell is slated to start the first game.