Blue Crabs Reliever Picked Up By Minnesota Twins

WALDORF, Md. – Thursday, the Blue Crabs announced that their closer, Isaac Mattson will join the Minnesota Twins organization after the club purchased his contract.

Mattson graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels; he was named an organizational all-star and would be traded to the Baltimore Orioles. He made his MLB debut in 2019 with the O’s at home against the Boston Red Sox.

The 27-year-old signed with Southern Maryland before the season and became a back-end of the bullpen guy. In his 18 games as a Blue Crab, Mattson had a 3.32 ERA, with 24 strikeouts, just eight walks, and locked down three saves.

Mattson is being assigned to Double-A; he will join the Wichita Wind Surge of the Texas League.

