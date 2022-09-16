Blue Crabs Set Franchise Win Record In 8-2 Victory

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs set the franchise records with 83 wins this season, as they took down the Long Island Ducks 8-2 on Thursday night. The Blue Crabs were supported by a strong start from Daryl Thompson (W, 15-4), who allowed only one run across six innings.

The Blue Crabs topped their previous record from 2010 when the Blue Crabs finished the season 82-57. After Southern Maryland’s win tonight, the Blue Crabs have moved to 83-45 on the year.

Chris Cepeda(L, 5-2), the Ducks’ starter, sparked the Blue Crabs’ offense with some early control issues. Cepeda walked Jack Sundberg and Michael Wielansky to start the game. Sundberg later came around and scored on a sacrifice fly from David Harris, while Michael Wielansky scored on a throwing error from Chris Cepeda, giving the Blue Crabs a 2-0 lead.

The Ducks got a run back in the bottom of the first inning, but Southern Maryland struck again in the second inning. With Ryan Haug on first base, Chris Cepeda had another throwing error on a pickoff attempt, allowing Haug to advance to third base. Haug came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Michael Baca, giving the Blue Crabs a 3-1 lead.

In the third, Southern Maryland added another run when Zach Collier smashed a triple to left-center field, scoring Joe DeLuca to take a 4-1 edge.

The score remained 4-1 until the seventh inning. With runners on first and second, David Harris hit a single through the left side, scoring Michael Wielansky to take a 5-1 advantage. Joe DeLuca extended the lead with a sacrifice fly to left that scored Jared Walker.

With the Blue Crabs ahead 6-1, Jack Sundberg lifted a double to left-center field, scoring Santiago Chirino from first, putting the Blue Crabs ahead 7-1. Michael Wielansky then ripped a double down the third base line, extending the lead to 8-1.

Daryl Thompson was rolling after a tough first inning. Thompson ultimately went six innings, allowing only one run on eight hits. From there, Connor Law pitched a clean inning in the seventh, and Dalton Geekie pitched in the eighth. Geekie faced the minimum in the eighth but allowed a solo shot in the ninth. Geekie secured the 8-2 victory by inducing a popout to Vladimir Frias.

The Blue Crabs are back in action tomorrow night against the Lancaster Barnstormers for the final regular season series. The Blue Crabs will remain in Lancaster until next Thursday, as the Blue Crabs will also play the first two playoff games in Lancaster.

