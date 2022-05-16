Blue Crabs Sweep Charleston In Fifth Straight Win

WALDORF, Md. – In another low-scoring game, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ pitching staff outdueled Charleston Dirty Birds in a 2-1 victory. Denson Hull threw seven terrific innings of work, allowing just one run for the Blue Crabs. Hull did better as the game went along, as he retired the final seven batters of his outing.

The Charleston Dirty Birds struck first in the top of the second inning. After Denson Hull recorded the first out, Yovan Gonzalez belted a solo home run over the railing on the Mini Monster in left field, giving the Dirty Birds a 1-0.

Southern Maryland responded in the bottom of the fourth inning. David Harris led off the inning with a double down the left-field line. Harris advanced to third on a fly ball to right field from Alex Crosby. The next batter, Braxton Lee, hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Harris and tying the game.

From there, both teams were held off the board until the eighth inning. Nick Wells (W, 3-1) entered the game in the top of the eighth in relief of Denson Hull and worked around a couple of hits for a scoreless inning

In the bottom of the eighth, Zach Collier walked with one out. The next batter, Alex Crosby, ripped a single into right field, advancing Collier to third base. The Dirty Birds’ pitcher, Walker Weickel (L, 0-1), threw a wild pitch, scoring Zach Collier from third, to give Southern Maryland a 2-1 lead.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs turned to Endrys Briceno (SV, 1) in the ninth inning. Briceno conceded a bloop single into right field to lead off the inning, before setting in. Briceno proceeded to strike out Angel Garced, Miles Williams, and Tyler Blaum to save a 2-1 win for the Blue Crabs.

With the Blue Crabs’ win, they move to 18-3 on the season, and now lead the North Division by 9.5 games. Southern Maryland travels to Gastonia on Tuesday to take on the Honey Hunters as part of a three-game set. The Blue Crabs return to Regency Furniture Stadium on Friday for the first game of a three-game series with the Long Island Ducks.