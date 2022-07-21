Blue Crabs Win Back And Forth Affair 4-3

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs defeated the Long Island Ducks for the second straight night on Wednesday, winning by a score of 4-3.

Southern Maryland struck first blood in tonight’s contest in the bottom of the first inning.

Center Fielder Jack Sundberg greeted Ducks starter Joe Iorio (6-4) with his league-leading seventh triple of the season. He would come in to score just two batters later on Zach Collie’s first sac fly of the night.

Blue Crabs starting pitcher Daryl Thompson (10-2) surrendered in the next half inning after Ducks’ first basemen Carlos Castro drove the first pitch he saw over the left-center field wall. The homer was Castro’s eighth of the season.

Long Island struck again in the top of the third, taking a 2-1 lead on a Sam Travis RBI single. The inning could have been a whole lot worse for Thompson if not for a baserunning mistake by Ducks center Fielder Alejandro De Aza.

De Aza was cut down trying to go first-third on the play for the first out of the inning. Thompson was able to escape without any further damage despite allowing four of his 12 hits in the frame.

The Crabs would tie it up in the bottom of the third on the aforementioned Collier’s second sac fly of the game.

Pigs flew in the top of the fourth when Ducks starting pitcher Joe Iorio clobbered a home run over the mini-monster in left. The home run was the first of the year for Iorio, and the first (and most likely only) home run by a pitcher in the Atlantic League this season.

The homer would be the last run Thompson would give up in the game. Southern Maryland’s ace gutted his way through seven, striking out only two and giving up 12 hits.

Southern Maryland answered back once again in the bottom of the sixth. Right fielder Braxton Lee came inches within hitting his first home run of the season. He instead settled for his sixth triple, tying the game 3-3.

The Crabs finally regained the lead in the seventh when Ducks reliever Edubray Ramos uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Ryan Haug to score the go-ahead run.

The wild pitch would prove fatal for Long Island’s chances in this one. Patrick Baker (HLD, 4) and Mat Latos (SV, 21) came on in relief of Thomspon to put a bow on Southern Maryland’s 57th win of the season and ninth of the second half.

The final game of this three-game set will be tomorrow night at 6:35. Fans will be packing the Legends Club for the sixth edition of “Beer and Wings” Night presented by Foster’s Grille.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s premier Partner League. The Blue Crabs have kicked off their 14th season of baseball and play all home games at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com. For media requests, contact Andrew Bandstra, at 301-678-1124.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

The Atlantic League is the first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the Major Leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. The ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing 44 million fans during its 24-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.