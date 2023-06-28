Blue Crabs Work A Deal With Barnstormers, Acquire Relief Pitcher

WALDORF, Md. – You can never have enough pitching. For the Blue Crabs, they have acquired another arm as they are bringing in Cole Aker to be a part of the bullpen.

Cole Aker is a 26-year-old right-hander from Memphis, Tennessee. He attended the University of North Carolina before transferring to the University of Tampa and after one season, was selected in the 18th round by the St. Louis Cardinals. He peaked to High-A in their organization and was with the High Point Rockers to start 2022, before going to the Barnstormers. With the Barnstormers this year he has a 0-1 record with a 7.47 ERA in 13 games. He was acquired for a player-to-be-named-later.

The Blue Crabs face off against the Ducks tonight at 6:35 PM, for the first time the club finds themselves in third place, but still have some time to make up some ground. Tune into FloSports to cheer on your Blue Crabs!

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s Premiere Partner League. The Blue Crabs are set to kick off their 15th season of baseball at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com for more information. For media requests, contact Steve Bowen at 301-638-9788 ext. 216 or at sbowen@somdbluecrabs.com

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball’s first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com