Bob Hall, LLC presented a Folds of Honor scholarship for Camile Nobles to her sister and father, U.S. Army First Sergeant Thomas J. Nobles. (Photo Credit: Chardae Lee)

NORTH BEACH, Md. – Bob Hall, LLC, a 90-year-old family-owned beer and beverage distributor serving Prince George, Calvert and Charles Counties, brought the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales to two local parades this past week to celebrate the holidays with the communities they love and serve. Joining the Clydesdales were members of the Washington Commanders Command Force performance team and special presentations were given to Folds of Honor scholarship recipients from each area.

“We’ve been a proud member and supporter of our local community for more than 90 years, while the Clydesdales have brought joy and entertainment for that same amount of time,” said Dan Hoose, General Manager of Bob Hall, LLC. “These events were a great way to honor our military and first responder families through the Folds of Honor scholarships and highlight our ongoing commitment to the communities we serve. And what fun to celebrate the holiday season with thousands of smiling friends and neighbors, many of whom followed the entire parade route to cheer and take photos.”

The Budweiser Clydesdales made their way through National Harbor, MD with Bob Hall, LLC team members meeting customers along the route. (Photo Credit: Chardae Lee)

Local Support During each parade, Bob Hall team members stopped at restaurant locations to deliver a ceremonial case of Budweiser beer from the top of the wagon hitch to local customers. The company works with nearly 1000 customers in its three-county area providing beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages.

“This was such a fun and magical night for our community with thousands of North Beach and Calvert County residents lining the streets and patronizing our businesses,” said Dawn Richardson, North Beach Public Relations Administrator. “Despite having to reschedule due to weather, it didn’t hinder people from coming out to proudly welcome the Budweiser Clydesdales to our town. Having Bob Hall, LLC select North Beach as a parade location allowed us to bring community members together while making a meaningful contribution to economic development.”

Bob Hall, LLC presented Folds of Honor scholarships to Prince George County recipients April, Gabriela and Isaiah Fox – the spouse, daughter and son of U.S. Army Private First Class Charles R. Fox. (Photo Credit: Chardae Lee)

Folds of Honor Scholarship Winners Bob Hall joins Anheuser-Busch in supporting the Folds of Honor mission to help those in need. Over the last 13 years, Anheuser-Busch, its brands and wholesaler partners have donated $21.7 million which has contributed to Folds of Honor’s delivery of 44,000 scholarships since the non-profit’s founding. This year, Bob Hall doubled the number of scholarships it sponsors by donating $20,000 that will help:

Bob Hall, LLC team members hosted the Budweiser Clydesdales at multiple events as a way to celebrate with and thank the customers that have helped them succeed for the past 90 years.

Calvert County Scholarship Recipient: • Camile Nobles – Daughter of U.S. Army First Sergeant Thomas J. Nobles and U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Tia Nobles

Prince George County Scholarship Recipients: • April, Gabriela and Isaiah Fox – Spouse, daughter and son of U.S. Army Private First Class Charles R. Fox

Even a weather delay couldn’t stop the thousands of North Beach and Calvert County residents from coming out to support Bob Hall, LLC and the Budweiser Clydesdales. (Photo Credit: Chardae Lee)

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Beginning in 2022, it expanded its mission to include first responders. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded about 44,000 scholarships totaling about $200 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit FoldsOfHonor.org.

About Bob Hall, LLC

Bob Hall, LLC was founded in 1933, the same year as the repeal of Prohibition. Since then, the 90-year-old family-owned beer and beverage wholesale distribution company has been a consistent supporter of Prince George, Calvert and Charles County communities. The company’s portfolio is composed of the Anheuser-Busch InBev family of beers, Constellation family of beers, high-quality craft beers and non-alcoholic beverages. Bob Hall has a long history of corporate social responsibility, environment preservation and making a difference in the communities where its retail customers, consumers and team members live and work. Go to www.bobhallbeverage.com for more information.