Missing person Jamell LeeHeung, II, age 25, of Indian Head

MARBURY, Md. – On December 27 at 10:30 a.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the body of an adult male in Mattawoman Creek, about two miles away from Slavins Dock – the location where missing person Jamell LeeHeung, II, age 25, of Indian Head was last seen.

The decedent was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and confirmation of the person’s identity. Once the identity of the person has been confirmed, an updated press release will be issued.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Bringley at 301-609-6499.