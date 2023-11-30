Jamell LeeHeung II

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information leading to the location of a missing person, Jamell LeeHeung II, 25, of Indian Head. LeeHeung was initially reported missing on November 25 to the U.S. Navy Police at the Indian Head Base where he lived.

On November 27, investigators from the Naval Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS) contacted the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in checking Mattawoman Creek near Slavin’s Dock in Indian Head to try to locate LeeHeung after developing information his car might be in that area.

The Charles County Dive Team responded and located LeeHeung’s vehicle submerged in the water; however, LeeHeung was not located. LeeHeung is 6’2” and weighs about 162 pounds.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has assumed the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Bringley at 301-609-6499.