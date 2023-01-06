Bold Predictions For 2023: Chris & Mark ‘Get Real’ On Various Predictions For The New Year

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On the first episode of 2023, Chris and Mark ‘Get Real’ on some of their bold predictions for the new year.

Chris Hill and Mark Frisco started off the episode by making some fun predictions, from how much snow Calvert and St. Mary’s County will get, to who will win the Superbowl.

“I feel like since it got cold so early on, I mean it’s gone up since then, but I feel like maybe we’re gonna have a good winter,” Chris explained.

“I think we get two feet of snow, not all at once, but most of which comes in March,” Mark responded.

Chris then countered Mark’s prediction by stating he thinks Calvert and St. Mary’s will get three feet of snow.

Chris and Mark then make the jump to the real estate market. With everyone fearful of how the market will turn out this year, Chris and Mark are hopeful that it won’t turn out as bad as people think.

“I don’t know about you but I think the interest rates are stabilizing a little bit,” said Chris.

Mark predicts that rates will continue to rise slightly until around March.

“They’ll probably stabilize around between March and June, and then they’ll begin to fall in the backside of this year, and the market will follow as such. So I think we’ll continue to see a decline in values between now and March or April, you’ll see that decline stabilize March through June, and then you’ll see values probably stay flat through the rest of the year…So I think all in all, at the end of 2023, will probably see the value stay about the same or down compared to today.”

Chris and Mark then move on to the controversial topic of what billionaire Elon Musk will do next. Elon Musk made headlines in October of 2022, by purchasing the social media platform Twitter for $44 billion. Ever since then, he has made many questionable decisions, some may say, when it comes to the platform. However, Mark and Chris believe that Elon will continue to make more scientific and technological history, while also still making people upset during the process.

“I think he will continue to upset a lot of people in 2023,” said Mark. “I think he will make another major breakthrough of some sort in the space exploration side of things…Previously it was the cheapest rocket ever made, then it was the first rocket to ever land itself back on earth…What’s crazy is, we’ve had governments spend trillions and trillions of dollars on a space program, and could never accomplish these feats, and then we have a privatized industry that steps in and does it, but also at the fraction of the cost.”

Chris and Mark wrapped things up by predicting who will win the Superbowl and the World Series. Mark predicts that the matchup will be Kansas City Chiefs versus the Buffalo Bills with the Bills coming out as champions. Chris thinks the Philadelphia Eagles have a good chance to win it as well.

When it comes to the World Series, Chris and Mark confessed that neither of them really watch baseball, but for the sake of making bold predictions, they both went with the Baltimore Orioles.

Mark also made a prediction for himself this year, which is that we will likely never see him in a hat again in 2023.

