Bowie Baysox Game Honors Local Veterans

BOWIE, Md. – An audience of over 2,200 Baysox fans, Orioles die-hards, Nationals supporters and local veterans attended a July 20 Bowie Baysox game against the Harrisburg Senators where County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) and the Commission on Veterans honored those have served our nation. Around a dozen members of the Clinton VFW Post 9376, the largest in the county, attended in their leather vests adorned with their seal on the back.

Senator Melony Griffith was on hand, as were Delegates Kent Roberson (D, District 25), Andrea Fletcher Harrison (D, District 24), Karen Toles (D, District 25), Central Committee member Nova Coston (D, District 25) and former Delegate Cheryl Landis. Griffith currently serves as the Prince George’s Veterans Coordinator, and Dr. James Doula is the Veteran’s Officer.

“I’m very excited,” said Senator Griffith about the bright future of the Orioles and their #1 ranked farm system. “We never know who we’ll see at a different stadium down the Parkway!” Catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson are both off to very strong starts in their young careers, with Rutschman playing in the most recent MLB All-Star game. Rutschman jerseys were as common as jerseys for Hall of Famers such as Jim Palmer and Cal Ripken Jr. at the game.

Many present at the Baysox game were excited for the newest prospects and the excitement surrounding the organization; particularly last year’s #1 overall pick Jackson Holliday, who has been on a hitting tear through the minor leagues and appears poised for a future, impactful career in the majors starting as soon as next year.

Kimberly Lewis, a member of the Prince George’s Commission for Veterans. “Veterans need to see and know they are appreciated and not forgotten,” she said. “Without them, we wouldn’t have the freedoms we have. It’s a great time to enjoy something as simple as a baseball game to show our appreciation for them. Our commission is important because it allows veterans and their families to realize and access benefits they are entitled to that will help to improve their quality of life. We are here for them, that’s what the Commission does.” On the first Monday of every Month, the Commission hosts publicly accessible and virtual meetings to keep the public informed about their ongoing efforts and events.

The visiting Harrisburg Senators, a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals, won the game 10-3 and punctuated the win with 4 runs in the top of the 9th inning. Brady House, a young prospect for the Nationals who was drafted two years ago, got his first two hits as a AA player. Robert Hassell II and James Wood, both acquired in a trade last season for superstar Juan Soto, both started for the Senators. The Baysox had won the two prior games in the series.

