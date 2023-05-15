Bowie Dealt First Shutout Loss Of The Season In Finale At Harrisburg

Credit: Bowie Baysox

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Bowie Baysox dropped the finale of their six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators by a 8-0 final score on Sunday afternoon from FNB Field. Only collecting two hits, it was the first shutout loss of the season for the Baysox.

Harrisburg opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, as Frankie Tostado led off the frame with a double, before advancing to third on a wild pitch. He would be plated on a sacrifice fly from Jack Dunn to give the Senators a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Harrisburg would add a pair on the tab of Baysox starter Carlos Tavera (L, 0-2). Robert Hassell walked with one out in the frame, advancing to third on a JT Arruda single. Hassell would then be plated on a sacrifice fly to double the Senators’ advantage to 2-0. Arruda then crossed home after a double off the wall in center field from Donovan Casey to make it a 3-0 game.

In the fourth, Harrisburg would continue its success against the Baysox bullpen. Three consecutive one-out singles against right-hander Nolan Hoffman led to another run for the Senators, increasing their lead to 4-0 on an RBI knock from Brady Lindsly.

The big blow came in the bottom of the sixth, where after retiring the first five batters he faced, right-hander Houston Roth conceded back-to-back singles to Lindsly and Hassel, before Arruda would walk to load the bases. That set the stage for Rutherford, who belted a grand slam to right field and gave the Senators a commanding 8-0 lead.

Offensively, the bats never got going for Bowie, in part, due to another strong outing from Harrisburg’s Jackson Rutledge (W, 4-1). After throwing six, one-run innings on Tuesday against the Baysox, Rutledge followed with six shutout frames on Sunday, yielding only two hits and three baserunners, while striking out five. Malvin Pena (S, 1) would record the final nine outs for the Senators. Coby Mayo collected his tenth double of the season, and John Rhodes extended his hitting streak to four games, but ultimately, it would not be enough for Bowie, who dropped its fifth in six contests against Harrisburg this week.

The Baysox see their record fall to 9-22 on the season – seven games back in the Eastern League Southwest division. Bowie will have an off day on Monday, before beginning a six-game set with the Altoona Curve at Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch of the opening matchup is set for 6:35 p.m. ET in Bowie.