BALTIMORE — A Racetrax player in Bowie hit for $229,744 prize, while five scratch-off players collected prizes of $100,000 each in Capitol Heights, Mount Airy, Olney and Frederick (two), for the Maryland Lottery’s top prizes of the week.

In all, 27 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Nov. 5. The Lottery paid nearly $28.9 million in prizes during that period.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Oct. 30-Nov. 5: BONUS MATCH 5 · $50,000 ticket sold Nov. 3 at Nephew Mini Mart, 3127 McElderry Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Nov. 6) FAST PLAY $50,000 Double Win ticket sold Nov. 4 at Wawa #562-E, 163 Southeast Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro (unclaimed as of Nov. 6)

$37,616 Slingo ticket sold Nov. 4 at JRJ Liquors, 929 Pennsylvania Avenue, Hagerstown (unclaimed as of Nov. 6)

$10,000 Connect 4 ticket sold Nov. 1 at Moni’s Place, 1641 Route 3 North, Crofton (claimed)

MEGA MILLIONS · $10,000 ticket sold Oct. 29 at Towson BP, 1601 East Joppa Road, Towson (claimed) PICK 5 $50,000 ticket sold Oct. 30 at Xpress Mart, 200 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Nov. 2 at New Rex Liquors, 4637 York Road, Baltimore (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Oct. 29 at Landover Hills Exxon, 6579 Annapolis Road, Landover (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Oct. 30 at Stokos, 6821 Loch Raven Boulevard, Towson (claimed)

RACETRAX · $229,774 ticket sold Oct. 30 at Express Mart, 15709 Hall Road, Bowie (claimed) · $23,150 ticket sold Nov. 4 at AJ Liquors, 3801 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood (unclaimed as of Nov. 6) · $23,150 ticket sold Nov. 4 at Central Exxon, 6400 Central Avenue, Capitol Heights (claimed) · $22,452.90 ticket sold Nov. 1 at BWI Chevron, 500 Progress Drive, Linthicum (unclaimed as of Nov. 6)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded more than $33.2 billion in prizes to players and generated more than $19.3 billion in Lottery revenue to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, visit mdlottery.com. The Maryland Lottery strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by visiting mdgamblinghelp.org or calling 1-800-GAMBLER.