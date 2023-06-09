Bowie Offense Trades Blows With Erie In 10-Inning Win

Credit: Bowie Baysox

ERIE, Pa. – A thrilling back-and-forth contest on Thursday night eventually fell on the side of Bowie, as the Baysox overcame a late four-run deficit to beat the Erie SeaWolves in 10 innings. Thanks to a four-hit day by Cesar Prieto, two home runs by Joseph Rosa, and a game-tying home run by John Rhodes in the ninth inning, Bowie was able to pick up their third-consecutive win, 10-8.

It was another quick opening for the Baysox, as Joseph Rosa and Coby Mayo both shot solo home runs to right field. For the second-consecutive night, Bowie chased the starter from the first inning, as Ty Madden could only face six batters before being pulled for Andrew Magno in relief.

The Bowie lead was short-lived, however, as Andrew Navigato went deep for Erie in the bottom of the frame against Justin Armbruester. The two-run shot for Navigato was his third of the week, and it tied the game.

Bowie rebuilt the lead in the fourth against Magno and Tim Naughton. Billy Cook worked around the basepaths on an infield single, stolen base, ground out, and scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Anthony Servideo. Cesar Prieto collected his third hit of the day when he singled to right field, driving in Servideo.

Erie retied the game thanks to an RBI double by Diego Rincones in the bottom of the fourth, followed by an RBI single by Wenceel Perez in the fifth. The trouble continued for Armbruester in the fifth, as he allowed a two-RBI single to Navigato. Erie pushed ahead to the 6-4 lead, as Armbruester allowed new career highs in hits and runs over his five innings.

The two-run deficit ballooned into a four-run hole in the sixth, as Trei Cruz delivered a two-RBI hit against Connor Gillispie, but the Bowie right-hander bounced back to fire two scoreless innings to follow.

While Bowie was held scoreless over a pair of frames by Blake Holub, their offense found a break in the eighth inning against Angel De Jesus. After an error extended the inning around two strikeouts, Rosa clubbed his second home run of the game, a two-run shot to right, to make it 8-6. It was the first multi-home run performance by a Baysox batter this season. In the ninth, John Rhodes took De Jesus deep to tie the game at eight.

Thanks to a perfect ninth inning by Wandisson Charles, Bowie forced extra innings, and quickly pounced on Erie reliever Yaya Chentouf. A quick walk and single loaded the bases for Bowie, and Cesar Prieto smacked a single to center field to drive in two runs. Chentouf (L, 2-2) was aided by a play at home plate later in the inning to keep Bowie from adding on to the tally. Charles (W, 2-1) had no issue holding off Erie for the bottom of the frame to secure the Bowie win.

Bowie wins a third-consecutive game for just the second time this season as they improve to 21-31 on the season. Bowie will have an opportunity to secure a series victory on Friday, as they work toward the fourth game in their series with Erie. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.