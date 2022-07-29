CLEMENTS, Md. — Get ready to start your mowers as this national event heads to the Seventh District on August 5th and 6th.

The Seventh District Optimist Club (est. 1968) and the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad (est. 1960) both exist to promote the well-being of the community. They do this by providing mentorship to St. Mary’s County youth or by administering pre-hospital care to the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

While both organizations are located in the Seventh District, they have a tremendous outreach in the community.

By jointly hosting events, such as the National Lawn Mower Races, they can provide events the entire family can enjoy.

The proceeds from the Lawn Mower Race will be donated to the Seventh District Optimist Club and the Rescue Squad, allowing both volunteer organizations to continue serving the community throughout the year.

In addition to the joint venture of the lawn mower race, the Seventh District Optimist club also hosts an annual youth fishing derby, which is free to the public.

Children can win prizes and enjoy hot dogs and hamburgers with their parents.

Also, the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad hosts an annual “safe stop” during Halloween, where children can come dressed in their favorite costumes and trick-or-treat safely.

Events like these would not be possible without the continued support and financial contributions from the community.

We are thankful for the members of the community and the many volunteers that make these events possible to bring the community together.

We hope to see you at the races and all other events we host!