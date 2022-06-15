Robert D. Stethem Educational Center

POMFRET, Md. – On June 15 at approximately 8:15 a.m., a student from McDonough High School, who was previously suspended, showed up at the school this morning and was asked to leave.

He complied; however, he walked to Robert D. Stethem Educational Center where he was observed inside the gymnasium playing basketball.

An administrator approached the student and noticed what appeared to be a knife in his pocket. Further investigation revealed the student was in possession of brass knuckles with a blade. The weapon was recovered.

Brass knuckles with a blade recovered from a student.

The student’s relatives were contacted and he was released to them.

A school resource officer contacted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and the student will be charged on a juvenile offense report with possession of a concealed deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Virts at 301-753-1575.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.