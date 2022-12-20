Brass Tap Beer Bar And Kitchen Set To Open In St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA, Md. — After receiving a 90-day conditional liquor license from the St. Mary’s Alcohol and Beverage Board on Dec. 8, Brass Tap Beer Bar and Kitchen is set to open in California, Maryland, in the coming months.

“For anyone wanting to enjoy a craft drink or just a family coming in to get something to eat, they are welcomed,” said Michael Snavely, one owner of Brass Tap Beer Bar and Kitchen. “Our concept is more for enjoyment and the family.”

Business owners Michael, Josephine, and Candace Snavely are planning to renovate the former Cafe Rio Mexican restaurant in the St. Mary’s Marketplace next to Harris Teeter, he said.

The Tampa-based company has 42 locations in 14 states, and the California location would have 42 taps of craft beer and cider along with bottled beer and serve a “pub menu,” he said.

The location is expected to have seating for 80 people indoors and 34 outside. Since this business is a franchise, the owners will get full corporate support both before and during operation, he said.

Although Michael Snavely and his wife currently live in Las Vegas, he graduated from St. Mary’s Ryken High School and plans on moving back to the area. Meanwhile, his daughter lives in the area already.

Besides moving back to the area, the business typically has a 54% to 46% split between alcohol and food sales based on the cost of items sold, which is why the business was pursuing this license, Michael Snavely said.

Additionally, the owners will probably have to come back for another extension because they have done no renovations yet since they were waiting to sign a lease upon approval of a conditional liquor license.

Along with this approval, the board approved permits for OCI Pizza King in Piney Point and Seabreeze Restaurant in Oakville that will allow them to stay open from 2 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

The businesses must supply free food and not allow carryout sales during those hours.

There were also several violations reviewed during the liquor board meeting.

The board approved violations and fines for the following people:

Monica Leann Adkins, Big Dog’s Paradise Bar in Mechanicsville, $150

Brian Louis Adkins, $1,000 with $500 suspended

Big Dog’s Paradise Bar; Kaylah Laveatta Brown, $50

St. Mary’s Landing Steakhouse; Kim Poh Seow, $500

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com