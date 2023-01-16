Brenda Lee Cusic, 62, of Avenue, MD passed away January 6, 2023 surrounded by her family. Born July 12, 1960, in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of Lois Ann (Wood) Leicht and the late James Leon Pilkerton. She was the loving wife of Thomas Bernard Cusic. Brenda is survived by her children, Tammy Lewis, Sheila Granger and Thomas Pilkerton (Julie); grandchildren, Kristin Greenwell, Jacqualyn Wolfe (Tyler), David Granger, Jazmine Lewis, Anthony Granger, Alison Lewis, Matthew Pilkerton, Cassidy Pilkerton, Adam Granger, Hannah Granger, Kelsey Pilkerton; siblings, Deborah Sheperd, Richard Pilkerton (Rebecca) and Shari Raymond Leicht Wagner (Chad). In addition to her father, she is proceeded in death by her brother Junior Pilkerton.

Brenda attended Chopticon High School and went on to work for her family’s businesses.

She married her husband, Tommy Cusic in August 1983. They enjoyed crabbing, traveling to Pennsylvania, dinner dates on Cobb Island and shared a great love for their precious pets. Time with family and friends meant the most to her, many a night you could find them enjoying a game of cards. Brenda was reliable and always thinking of others before herself. She loved working the county fair and seeing everyone enjoy themselves. Some of the happiest years of her life were spent working at the ADF South Bingo Hall surrounded by her family and all the friends that she made over the years.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM and prayers from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will be private.