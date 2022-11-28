Brush Fire Causes $350,000 In Damages To La Plata House, Vehicle

Photo credit – Office of the State Fire Marshal

LA PLATA, Md. – On November 23, 2022, at approximately 4:53 p.m., units responded to a reported structure fire at the 9000 block of Harmony Farm Place in La Plata.

When units arrived, they found a single-family home and a 2000 Chevrolet Colorado in flames.

According to the State Fire Marshal report, the fire was the result of burning brush, which got out of control and destroyed the residence and vehicle.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, and the displaced occupant is being assisted by family and friends.

It took approximately 75 firefighters one hour to control the fire. The estimated total loss is $350,000, including structure and contents.

