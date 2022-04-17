UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The annual Chesapeake Bay Foundation fundraiser, “Burgers and Brews for the Bay”, returns on May 14. The nonprofit’s event takes place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 11904 Old Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

There will be seven different food stations highlighting local, pasture-raised meats and dairy, and local vegetables. The foundation hopes to teach attendees about sustainable farm practices and how people can improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay through advocacy and projects in their own homes.

While walking between stations, people can visit Clagett Farm, which is a working regenerative farm with a 250-member CSA and pasture-raised beef and lamb. The event will also have hayrides, fun educational stations, and opportunities to view grazing cows and sheep and historical barns.

Pre-event tickets will be available until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 13. Pre-event ticket prices are:

$55 for adults

$35 for designated drivers and ages 12-20

$10 for children ages 3-11

2 and under are free

Tickets will be available at the event at these prices:

$70 for adults

$45 for designated drivers and ages 12-20

$10 for children ages 3-11

2 and under are free

This is a rain or shine event, so refunds will not be issued due to weather. For more information, visit https://www.cbf.org/.