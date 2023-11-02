Burglary Suspect Apprehend In La Plata, No Bond

Tramane Dorsey

LA PLATA, Md. – On October 29, 2023, at approximately 8:39 p.m., officers responded to the report of an individual who knocked on the door of a home in the 200 block of Hibiscus Court.

When the homeowner answered the door, the individual pushed past the homeowner entering the dwelling. The individual left the home without incident after another household member confronted him.

The same individual then knocked on the door of a home in the 100 block of Spanish Moss Drive, when no one answered, he entered the home. While inside the suspect stole clothing, electronics, and candy. The suspect fled on an electric scooter taken from the home. Officers located the individual on Kalmia Court and arrested him without incident.

The individual is identified as Tramane Dorsey, 31-years of age, of Waldorf, Maryland. Mr. Dorsey is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a no bond status.

All of the stolen property stolen from the Spanish Moss Drive home was returned to the victim.