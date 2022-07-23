CAD/PAD Tech Exchange Workshop Brings Community Together To Advance Warfighter Readiness

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) hosted the 2022 CAD/PAD Technical Exchange Workshop (TEW) at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Velocity Center in Indian Head, Maryland, July 12-14.

NSWC IHD Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Correll delivers opening remarks at the 2022 CAD/PAD Technical Exchange Workshop at the CSM Velocity Center in Indian Head, Md., July 12-14. (U.S. Navy photo by Ashli Jernigan)

The CAD/PAD TEW is a biennial event focusing on the science and technology initiatives that will enhance the ability to meet warfighter readiness. This year’s theme was “Delivering Energetics and Egress Capabilities to Meet Future Aviation Readiness and Capabilities at Capacities that Will Outpace Our Adversaries.”

The workshop’s mission is to advance the development of energetic solutions, manufacturing technologies, health monitoring and safety of the cartridge and propellant actuated device (CAD/PAD) portfolio. Hundreds of representatives from industry, academia, NATO, Defense Contract Management Agency, NASA, Norwegian Defense Material Agency and other government agencies gathered for the event, which included more than three dozen presentations on topics such as supply chain challenges, technology development and energetic resource availability, as well as opportunities for networking.

“I’m excited about events like this where we’re able to bring together all of your knowledge, skills, abilities, and experience to provide that exquisite technical capability for the warfighter,” said NSWC IHD Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Correll in his opening remarks. “The technical capability this group brings is so critical and important…not only to save lives, but also to outpace tomorrow’s adversaries, because they will likely have an immense technical and industrial capability that we have not yet had to fight against in the previous three decades.”

In the 2022 CAD/PAD Technical Exchange Workshop keynote address, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tyler “Mask” Stark recounts his harrowing experience ejecting over enemy territory at the beginning of the Libyan Civil War in March 2011. (U.S. Navy photo by Ashli Jernigan)

A highlight of the event was a keynote address by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tyler “Mask” Stark about his experience behind enemy lines at the beginning of the Libyan Civil War. In his first combat sortie March 21, 2011, Stark entered a flat spin over land, which forced him and his co-pilot to eject over enemy territory. After a hard landing, Stark was separated from his co-pilot and forced to facilitate his own rescue nearly 12 hours later. His harrowing account stressed the importance of CAD/PAD products for the warfighter and of knowing one’s equipment.

“Of all the things you have to worry about, you don’t want to worry about your ejection seat,” said Stark. “We always trust that ejection seats will work, and that’s a testament to you. We wouldn’t be back here if not for all the hard work you folks do.”

“This meeting is one of our most critical and anticipated events of the year. The week’s venue provides an amazing opportunity for individuals to communicate and engage with a variety of subject matter experts, develop professional relationships and to be part of a team that is committed to solving real world challenges,” said CAD/PAD Joint Program Office (JPO) Director Greg Longworth in his welcome letter to attendees.

The CAD/PAD Technical Exchange Workshop (TEW) was established in 1994 as a forum for technical interchange and discussion with regard to CAD/PAD products and related technologies.

The TEW is hosted by the CAD/PAD JPO and provides a unique opportunity for the CAD/PAD community to share ongoing ideas and advancements.

To learn more about the workshop, visit https://go.usa.gov/xuc7t.