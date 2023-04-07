Photos from Opening Day 2022 – inflatables, games, fire trucks, parade, and more fun. Photos by Calvert American Little League

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert American Little League is excited to kick off its Spring season of baseball and softball for its 1,007 youth athletes at its annual Opening Day on Saturday, April 15 at Cove Point Park.

“It’s always a blast to see these players don their uniforms, step up to the plate, and take those first swings of the season,” said CALL President Mike Barnes. “But, more importantly, we coaches get the joy of seeing these children grow on and off the field for seasons to come. I just hope everyone enjoys themselves at Opening Day – and all season long.”

Featuring league games all day, beginning at 8:30 a.m., the fun doesn’t stop there. Opening Day is an all-day party, including:

Exhibition game of Challengers 2023 on Field 2. First pitch will be at xxx a.m. Challengers is our special needs adaptive baseball program open to athletes ages 4-22 throughout Southern Maryland.

Parade and ceremony. At 11 a.m. our proud athletes will walk the parade to field 2. Come cheer on your favorite players. A brief ceremony will follow the parade welcoming everyone to an exciting season.

A festival area that will include a dunk tank, inflatables, fire trucks and fire safety exhibits, face painting by CHS’ National Art Honor Society, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s speed pitch tent, naturalists from American Chestnut Land Trails, and more! Enjoy this area at no cost (donations are appreciated).

There will be two raffles. Tickets for both raffles are $1 each, or 25 tickets for $20.

A 50/50 raffle, where the winner keeps 50% of the funds raised in this specific raffle.

The second raffle will offer multiple prize levels. Each prize will be announced and a raffle ticket pulled. Prizes include items from the Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, and many of our local sponsors such as: x, y, z.

Food sales. The league will be selling hot dogs, chips, and drinks, and we’ll have Capt. Smith’s food truck and Kona Ice.

Selfie station. Calvert Yard Cards is again donating a large sign for you to take photos with.

Calvert County Parks and Recreation would like us to remind all patrons to park in designated parking only. Do not park on the grass at the park. Carpooling is highly recommended. The league recommends you bring water, sunscreen, and a chair or blanket and spend the day.

Calvert County American Little League, an all-volunteer organization, serves boys and girls ages 4-16 with T-ball, softball, and baseball in the mid- to south-Calvert County area, as well as a Challengers Division that offers an adaptive baseball program for players with physical and intellectual disabilities throughout Southern Maryland.

Fall Season registration will open in June at www.ccall.org and we invite any youth who attends school or lives in the league boundaries to join; no experience necessary.

Game schedule:

Note that for Opening Day, some games have been shortened in order to accommodate all teams.

CCALL T – Brown – Tigers CCALL T – Black Widows – Bruffy 8:30 AM 2E Cove Point Park (CPP) CCALL T – Blue Crabs – Higdon CCALL T – Dingers – Buffenbarger 8:30 AM 2F Cove Point Park (CPP) CCALL T – Terrapins – Byrd CCALL T – Bull Sharks – Cady 9:40 AM 2A Cove Point Park (CPP) CCALL T – Captains – Clark CCALL T – Tigers – Deright 9:40 AM 2B Cove Point Park (CPP) CCALL T – Arrowheads – Holt CCALL T – Copperheads – Thomas 9:40 AM 2C Cove Point Park (CPP) CCALL T – Ospreys – Herrick CCALL T – River Monsters – King Jr 9:40 AM 2D Cove Point Park (CPP) CCALL T – Gators – Brammer CCALL T – Bay Dawgs – Miller 9:40 AM 2E Cove Point Park (CPP) CCALL T – Bay Blasters – Reynolds CCALL T – Wolverines – Welch 9:40 AM 2F Cove Point Park (CPP) CCALL R – Bay Blasters – Daugherty CCALL R – Dingers – Sellman 8:30 AM 2A Cove Point Park (CPP) CCALL R – Captains – Torboli CCALL R – Bull Sharks – Drees 8:30 AM 2B Cove Point Park (CPP) CCALL R – Bald Eagles – Ranly CCALL R – River Monsters – Welsh 8:30 AM 2C Cove Point Park (CPP) CCALL R – Aviators – Choi CCALL R – Blue Crabs – Luppino 8:30 AM 2D Cove Point Park (CPP) CCALL PT – Bulldogs – Elder CCALL PT – Tigers – Tregunna 8:30 AM Field #5 Cove Point Park (CPP) CCALL PT – Knights – Wallach CCALL PT – Terrapins – Frontanes 8:30 AM Field #6 Cove Point Park (CPP) CCALL PT – Ducks – Banyasz CCALL PT – Bruins – Mister 9:40 AM Field #5 Cove Point Park (CPP)