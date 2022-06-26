PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce invites the community and concerned citizens to the 2022 Candidate Meet & Greet sponsored by Constellation.

The event will be held on Tuesday, July 12th, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:30 pm at Running Hare Vineyard, 150 Adelina Road Prince Frederick.

Take this opportunity to hear from the candidates seeking your vote in the upcoming primaries on July 19th, 2022.

This event is open to the PUBLIC and FREE to attend. For more information contact the Chamber office at 410-535-2577.