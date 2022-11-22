PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On November 15th, the Calvert County Board of Commissioners released a proclamation recognizing November as National Native American Heritage Month.

This national holiday came to be on August 3rd, 1990, when then-President George H. W. Bush signed a bill passed by Congress that officially recognized the month-long occasion.

For those who might not know, the purpose of this holiday is to remember those who lived on and cultivated this land long before the Europeans arrived to colonize America.

It recognizes the contributions that the native/tribal people have made to American society and the contributions that they continue to make.

The Commissioners also recognized the Native People who once “inhabited what is now Calvert County for at least 13,000 years and continue to enrich the fabric of our community.”

Those present for this special proclamation included E. Keith Colston of the Tuscarora and Lumbee tribes, who serves as the Administrative Director of the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs (MCIA).

“It is indeed an honor whenever we are represented in such a way. Through our contributions, our historical situations, we continue to strive and thrive and progress our people…”

