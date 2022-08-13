PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) extends their warmest congratulations to the Northern High School Boys Track and Field Team in their successful 2021-2022 athletic season.

The team won the 2022 3A Outdoor South Region Champions, won the 2021-2022 3A Outdoor East Region Championship, 3A Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Associations (MPSSAA) Outdoor Track Championship, and 2022 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference (SMAC) Championship.

The BOCC wishes to pay tribute to the dedication, fine performance and accomplishments of Tyler Baskett, Cason Bradford, Josh Carter, Nathan Chaney, Daniel Cooley, Dashaun Creek, Justin Dowell, Austin Du, Camden Glaubitz, Josh Haynes, Nathan Jacobs, Bradley Jenkins, Tayshaun Jones, Cameron King, Ragiariki Lewis, Owen Pearsall, Gavin Stevens, Bobby Tabor, Gavin Thigpen, Jordan Tuck and Connor Yacomeni and their coaches, family and friends.

Congratulations and best wishes!