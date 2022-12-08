Calvert County 911 Center Launches Automated Secure Alarm Protocol

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – As part of continuing efforts to enhance 911 system technology, the Calvert County Emergency Communications Center (ECC) recently implemented the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP).

ASAP provides direct communication between the ECC’s computer-aided dispatch system and the alarm system monitoring company.

This connection automates 911 notification during an alarm activation and reduces the time for emergency services to be dispatched.

Calvert County is the third in the state and 116th in the United States to use the technology.

“While the ASAP system reduces the processing time from alarm activation to dispatch, we expect it will also reduce the number of alarm-related phone calls to our ECC and allow our highly trained call takers to focus their efforts on other 911 calls,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “Continued investments in public safety communications allow us to keep up with technologies that ultimately help save more lives.”

The Calvert County ECC went live with ASAP on Nov. 1, 2022, with Vector Security, Rapid Response Monitoring, Johnson Controls (Tyco), Stanley Security, Securitas, Protection One, Security Central, Affiliated Monitoring, United Central Control, National Monitoring Center, Guardian Protection, Brinks Home Security, Vivint and ADT.

ASAP is a national service that was launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership between the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO), The Monitoring Association (TMA) and the National Law Enforcement Telecommunications System (NLETS). It is designed to increase the efficiency and reliability of calls for service from alarm monitoring companies to ECCs.

ASAP uses nationally recognized standard protocols developed cooperatively by APCO and TMA to transmit critical information within seconds through the NLETS system to the ECC.