PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 10th, the new Calvert County Board of Commissioners held its first meeting of the year 2023. This meeting began with a request from Calvert County Administrator Mark Willis.

In this request, Willis asked the board to pause and re-evaluate the results of a recent EDU audit and the billing procedures.

For those who might not know, an EDU (Equivalent Development Unit) is made to allocate assigned water capacity for water systems and wastewater treatment plants, as permitted by the state. Each EDU is equal to 18,000 gallons of water per calendar quarter or approximately 200 gallons of water a day.

The recent audit of the Calvert County EDU examined the total water consumption of all Calvert County-owned water and sewer system customers from the beginning of April 2020 to the end of March 2022.

The purpose of this EDU audit is to adequately ensure that an account of system capacities are accurately maintained to best serve customers.

The audit, “identified a correlation between increased use and capacity on our systems and the public who may have been working from home during the pandemic.”

In other words, there could be an anomaly around the actual amount of water usage as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The main suggestion brought forward by the administrator is that the board put a pause on the recent bills distributed to customers because of the audit, and reassess the results of said audit.

Administrator Willis has stated that he will take full responsibility for the problems that this issue has caused the public. He is also asking for guidance in bringing back Resolution 32-16, which would allow for a provision to exclude a specific amount of water consumption due to certain circumstances.

Administrator Willis’s full presentation can be found at https://legistarweb-production.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/attachment/pdf/1730841/EDU_presentation_FINAL.pdf