From left to right: Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Catherine Grasso; ACO Derrick Robinson; Acting Public Safety Director Crystal Dowd; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners recognizes Animal Control Officer (ACO) Derrick Robinson’s unwavering commitment to protecting and serving fellow citizens.

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, ACO Robinson witnessed a serious collision involving a Dodge Durango and an 18-wheeler at an intersection in Charles County on his morning commute to work.

Without hesitating, ACO Robinson worked with a good Samaritan to assist with removing the driver of the Durango, which was on the verge of being engulfed in flames and continued to help until first responders arrived on the scene. He then used his van to block the roadway while responders secured the scene and tended to the victims. Because of his swift actions, ACO Robinson helped ensure the safety of both drivers involved in the collision.

Thank you for your heroism, ACO Robinson!