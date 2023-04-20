Calvert County Animal Control Officer And Samaritan Pulls Driver From Burning Vehicle

WALDORF, Md. – It was a normal Tuesday morning commute for Calvert County Animal Control Officer (ACO) Derrick Robinson from his home in Charles County – until he witnessed a serious collision involving a Dodge Durango and an 18-wheeler. Without hesitation or concern for his own safety, ACO Robinson and a Good Samaritan took immediate action to help the driver of the Durango, which was about to be engulfed in flames, and continued to help until first responders arrived on the scene.

ACO Robinson then used his van to block the roadway while first responders secured the scene and tended to the victims. And he still made it to work by 9 a.m.!

We are extremely proud of ACO Robinson for his swift actions, which helped ensure that both drivers survived. Please join us in thanking him for his outstanding service to fellow citizens.