PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey is pleased to announce that Assistant State’s Attorney Elsie Coale is the recipient of a scholarship, funded by the NFL Foundation, to attend the Breaking the Cycle of Violence Conference in San Diego, CA, on October 24-28, 2022.

The Conference is sponsored by the National District Attorney’s Association and focuses on strategies to prevent domestic violence.

Ms. Coale is assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit in the State’s Attorney’s Office and primarily handles cases in the District Court.