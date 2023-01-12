Calvert County Board Of Commissioners Recognize January As Radon Gas Awareness Month

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – At the January 10th meeting of the Calvert County Board of Commissioners, the members of the board dedicated a proclamation towards the recognition of Radon Gas Awareness Month, a time dedicated to reminding people of the deadly effects of radon.

Radon gas is an odorless, colorless, radioactive type of gas that forms naturally in the state of Maryland and elsewhere. It is known for causing severe lung cancer in those individuals who are unlucky enough to be exposed to it.

An estimated 21,000 people per year die from cancer caused by radon gas. Many of them were exposed to the harmful substance in their own homes, where it comes through cracks in the lower levels of their home.

Multiple individuals from the Calvert County Planning and Zoning were present for the proclamation, including Amalia Pleake-Tamm, Staff Liaison for the Environmental Commission, and David Campbell, acting Vice President of the Environmental Commission,

This proclamation was presented by Commissioner Mike Hart.

“Now, therefore, be it proclaimed by the Board of County Commissioners of Calvert County that the month of January 2023 is recognized as Radon Gas Awareness Month. Be it further proclaimed that Calvert County citizens are urged to become aware of radon risks, to test their homes for the presence of radon gas and to take abatement measures that are necessary to help protect their health and safety from radon gas.”