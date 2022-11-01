PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Ahead of the 2022 Maryland general election, the Calvert County Board of Elections offers important reminders for citizens voting in person or by mail and announces multiple ways for citizens to view election results after the polls close.

The Maryland general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can view a precinct and polling place map on the Election Board website. To find their assigned polling place, voters may visit the state voter services website. The least crowded time to vote is typically between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Voters who are already in line at the closing time of 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote; no one will be allowed to join the line after 8 p.m.

Calvert County bus service will run regular schedules and routes and will offer free fare on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Routes and schedules are listed at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BusSchedules.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 8 in order to be counted. If you cannot get to a mailbox or post office in time, mail-in ballots may be placed in one of four secure drop boxes available throughout the county before 8 p.m. on Nov. 8:

· Community Resources Building

30 Duke St., Prince Frederick

· Southern Community Center

20 Appeal Lane, Lusby

· Fairview Vote Center (behind the Calvert Library Fairview Branch)

8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings

· Northeast Community Center

4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach

Same-day voter registration is available at all polling locations. Eligible, unregistered voters can look up their assigned polling place by address and bring a document that proves residency, such as an MVA-issued license, ID card or change of address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government document that shows your name and current address.

After Maryland polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 8, citizens can visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vote for links to results from the State Board of Elections. Preliminary results for state and local contests, once available, will also be shared on the Calvert County Government YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/CalvertCountyGov and Comcast channel 1070.

Preliminary results will not be released until all polls in Maryland have closed. All results are unofficial until mail-in and provisional ballots have been canvassed and counted and results are certified by the Election Board.

For local information and updates on the 2022 Election, visit the Calvert County Board of Elections website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vote and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CalvertElectionBoard.

