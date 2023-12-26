Calvert County BOE Appoints Supervisor Of Special Education

Ms. Vernetta Christian

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) appointed Ms. Vernetta Christian to serve as the Supervisor of Special Education at the December 14, 2023, Board of Education meeting.

“I am fully committed to the mission and vision of Calvert County Public Schools. As a special educator I firmly believe that all students can achieve and I am happy to have this opportunity to contribute to their success,” said Ms. Christian.

Prior to joining Calvert County Public Schools, Ms. Christian served as the Superintendent of Schools for Woodstream Christian Academy, in Bowie, Maryland. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Media Communication from Hampton University and has an Advanced Professional Certification in Special Education. Ms. Christian also received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Maryland School of Law in Baltimore, Maryland. Additionally, Ms. Christian’s education experience includes serving in the positions of principal, special education teacher, and case manager.