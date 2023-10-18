Calvert County Commission For Women Recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Commission for Women is commemorating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month to highlight the pressing issue of violence in relationships and the severe impacts it has on individuals and communities.

Domestic violence – also called intimate partner violence – encompasses a range of abusive behaviors wielded for control, including physical, sexual, emotional, economic and psychological actions or threats. Domestic violence is indiscriminate, affecting individuals across all races, ages, religions, genders and socioeconomic backgrounds. The numbers reveal that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have faced severe physical violence by an intimate partner. In Maryland, 34% of women and 29% of men have been victims of intimate partner violence.

The tragic reality is stressed by the sobering statistics from 2021 provided by the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence: 58 Marylanders lost their lives due to domestic violence. Of these, 37 were intimate partner victims in abusive relationships, 13 were abusive partners and five were bystanders (including two minor children). While these tragedies did not touch Calvert County directly, the ripple effect of such loss is felt throughout our community. Approximately 47 children under the age of 18 were left without one or both of their parents due to intimate partner violence in 2021, and thousands of others have witnessed domestic violence in their homes.

“The question many ask, ‘Why don’t victims just leave?’ is not easily answered,” said Commission for Women Chair Kathryn Marsh. “The reasons are complex, encompassing everything from fear of increased violence, emotional and economic dependency, to concerns over children and immigration status. Leaving is perilous; it’s a time when victims are most vulnerable. As a community, we have an opportunity to openly provide support and resources that will help people take steps toward a safe and healthier future.”

In Calvert County, victims can find solace at Safe Harbor, a sanctuary for abused women and children. Safe Harbor helps families create a foundation to rebuild their lives in a nurturing environment.

The community can extend their support to Safe Harbor by participating in a donation drive on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8-10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 25 Church St. in Prince Frederick.

Citizens and businesses are encouraged to join the Calvert County Commission for Women and the Center for Change through Saturday, Oct. 21 in the “Go Purple” initiative to raise awareness about domestic violence by illuminating homes and businesses with purple interior or exterior lights. The Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, the Prince Frederick Firehouse, and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will be lit in purple all week as well.

For those looking to empower themselves or others, the Commission for Women’s Clothes Closet will hold an open house on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9-11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Prince Frederick. All clothing is free of charge.

For a list of events, resources, and additional information on Domestic Violence Awareness Month, please visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/DomesticViolence.

The Calvert County Commission for Women is charged with improving opportunities for women and girls by promoting women’s education and employment; being a voice and advocate for women and girls; identifying, studying and serving as a clearing house for local women’s issues; and giving recognition to outstanding women and girls. To learn more, visit www.Calvert-Women.org.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.