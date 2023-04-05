PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Commission for Women seeks public input to identify issues women are facing in Calvert County and to pinpoint areas of focus for future events and programming.

“While some challenges are unfortunately persistent, we want to be sure we are taking on any new issues that are important to our community,” said Joan Winship, Commission for Women Chair. To assist the Commission for Women as they continue their important work in the community, please complete an online poll at www.calvertcountymd.gov/WomenMatter. This poll is voluntary, and submissions are anonymous. The poll is open to all residents, regardless of gender. It allows respondents to rank the issues they think are most important for the community and those that impact them most on a personal level. It is also expected to provide insights into the impact of past Commission for Women programs and events.

Polling will close on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The Commission for Women will publish the results at www.calvertcountymd.gov/WomenMatter and use the data to determine how resources will be expended in the future. Community members are encouraged to share the link with other residents.

The Calvert County Commission for Women is charged with improving opportunities for women and girls by promoting women’s education and employment while being a voice and advocate as well as identifying, studying and serving as a clearinghouse for local women’s issues, and giving recognition to outstanding women and girls. To learn more, visit www.Calvert-Women.org.

“Commission for Women is committed to serving the community in ways that make the most sense. Our all-volunteer commission is about solving problems and making an impact,” said Winship.