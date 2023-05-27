From left to right: Commissioner Todd Ireland; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Carol Constantino; Brianna Holcomb; John Battle; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President)

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulates Brianna Holcomb and Drew Montgomery on their 2023 wrestling accomplishments.

Brianna Holcomb, a senior at Northern High School, won the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) 2023 3A State Championship in Wrestling. Brianna received these additional honors during the 2022-23 school year: 2023 3A South Region champion, first-place finisher in the “Who Is Number One?” wrestling tournament, sixth-place finisher in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference (SMAC) tournament, selected as team captain and received a “Patriot Award” from the Northern High School wrestling coaching staff. Brianna ended her senior year as a two-time, back-to-back MPSSAA state champion.

From left to right: Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Carol Constantino, Drew Montgomery; John Battle; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland.

Drew Montgomery, a sophomore at Northern High School, won the MPSSAA 2023 3A State Championship in Wrestling. Drew received these additional honors during the 2022-2023 school year: 2023 3A South Region champion, 2023 champion of the SMAC tournament, champion of the 29th Annual Patriot Classic wrestling tournament, selected as a team captain by the Northern High School wrestling coaching staff and is ending his season with a 44-0 record.

Both athletes were led and supported by Head Coach John Battle and had exemplary performance and accomplishments throughout the season.

Congratulations on your successes and victories this year!