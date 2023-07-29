Calvert County Commissioners Highlight Accomplishments After More Than 200 Days In Office

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Committed to transparency and accountability to Calvert County citizens, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has diligently applied a fiscally responsible approach during its first 200 days in office to improve the quality of life for all residents. Since taking office, the commissioners have demonstrated a strong commitment to fostering an open and transparent government while prioritizing key issues such as improving community engagement and customer service, enhancing public safety, improving infrastructure and supporting economic growth.

Public Safety: The safety and well-being of Calvert County residents is the BOCC’s top priority. Commissioners work closely with local law enforcement agencies, fire departments and emergency services to enhance public safety measures, allocate necessary resources and support initiatives aimed at safeguarding the community. This commitment is reflected in the FY 2024 budget with the addition of four new Career Emergency Medical Services positions and additional funding for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Education: Recognizing the importance of education and youth development, 41% of the fiscal year (FY) 2024 general fund operating budget and 22% of the six-year capital projects budget is dedicated to public schools. The commissioners approved a $13.4 million increase over the funding provided in FY 2023 for education funding. The commissioners value collaboration and open discussion with the Board of Education and will hold a special meeting with the Board of Education at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Economic Development: The BOCC has prioritized opportunities to stimulate targeted economic growth and job creation, while preserving the county’s rural character by promoting small businesses, agribusiness and agritourism throughout the county:

The BOCC has provided financial assistance to support small business and stimulate tourism revenue. The Department of Economic development awarded nearly $1.2 million to 39 local small businesses across various industries this year through the Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant Fund. The commissioners also approved the creation of a Tourism Development Incentive Fund, which is designed to provide up to $25,000 toward fees and permits for Calvert County businesses and nonprofits to host special events in the county.

Recognizing that locally owned businesses are the backbone of our economy, the BOCC has celebrated 68 new and expanded businesses since January 2023. Commissioners regularly visit local businesses on milestone anniversaries to personally congratulate and thank them for their contributions to the Calvert County community.

Infrastructure: Recognizing the importance of reliable infrastructure, the commissioners have prioritized investments in transportation, utilities and public facilities. They have initiated vital infrastructure projects to improve roadways, upgrade water and wastewater systems and enhance public spaces, ensuring that Calvert County remains a desirable place to live, work and visit.

Technology: Leveraging the power of technology, the commissioners continue to explore new advancements and embrace emerging trends to drive innovation and improve the lives of Calvert County residents:

Calvert County will benefit from a $942,000 grant awarded to Comcast by the State of Maryland to expand broadband access to 36 homes and add nine miles of infrastructure in the county. This grant funding complements the significant work the BOCC is doing in partnership with Comcast to complete the broadband infrastructure buildout to all in Calvert who request it.

Through the FY 2024 budget, the BOCC increased its ongoing investment in Technology Services to improve the county’s digital, citizen and government experience through technology and leadership.

Community Engagement: The commissioners have actively pursued opportunities to improve communication and gather feedback from citizens:

The BOCC released a bi-annual community survey that aims to help officials better understand residents’ priorities and concerns on county services and overall quality of life. Results will be made available to the public along with how the county plans to improve or maintain services based on citizen feedback. The next survey will begin soon and will be announced in a press release and on social media.

The commissioners invited citizens to submit suggestions for state legislative requests to help shape policies that directly impact the Calvert County community. Suggestions can be submitted through a new online form at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/LegislativeRequest. Legislative requests may be submitted until July 31, 2023.

The commissioners continue to increase local access programming coverage of public meetings, numerous short educational videos, the “Live at Linda’s” animal adoption series and official livestream of local Independence Day fireworks shows. All programming is accessible on Comcast channel 99 and 1070 HD and www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

Customer Service: Recognizing that local government is first and foremost a customer service organization, the commissioners have taken steps to streamline services internally and externally to provide the best possible experience for citizens:

The county implemented an online permitting guide and application and payment portal, allowing citizens to conveniently view requirements, apply, check status and pay for permits online, starting at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Permit. Since the new online application system went live in January, the average permit review time has been reduced by more than half, from 62 days to less than 26 days.

Appeal Landfill is now accepting electronic payment using credit and debit cards.

Initiated improvements for water and sewer metering and billing, including an online portal for customers to register for updates and submit questions and suggestions at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/WSPortal.

The BOCC awarded the construction contract for a new county administration building in the heart of Prince Frederick to serve residents with county government functions from one location.

Planning for the Future: Recognizing the importance of managed growth, the BOCC has implemented projects, initiatives and strategies that aim to balance smart growth with environmental protection and community needs:

The commissioners have prioritized active engagement with the community to gather input and incorporate public perspectives into the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance update process to ensure that decisions align with the aspirations and needs of the community.

The BOCC is committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for residents of all ages. Adults age 60 and older currently make up nearly a quarter of the county’s total population; this number is projected to increase by over 30% in the next 25 years. The Age-Friendly Community initiative is working to enhance housing, public transportation, health services and other programs that will enable older adults to continue living independently, with the resources and support needed to maintain a high quality of life. Residents are invited to complete an online survey, which is available at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CommissionOnAging.

The Breezy Point Beach & Campground shoreline restoration project has officially begun, marking a significant step toward the preservation and revitalization of one of Calvert County’s coastal treasures.

Citizens are encouraged to stay engaged with the BOCC through their meetings, which are broadcast live on Comcast channel 99 and 1070 HD and on the county website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings. Those interested can also stay up-to-date on important information by subscribing to the BOCC weekly newsletter, “Calvert Currents,” at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Newsletters. For questions, please contact the Communications & Media Relations Division of the Office of the County Administrator at 410-535-2003.