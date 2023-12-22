Calvert County Dance Studio Lays Wreaths At Arlington

Credit: Cara Moody

OWINGS, Md. – Thousands of people participated in the annual Wreaths Across America event, including several girls from a dance studio in Owings, Maryland.

A group of girls from BADD Company Dance Studio laid wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery Saturday morning. It’s something they do every year.

“For many years, BADD Company Dance Studio has prided itself on our involvement and support for our current and fallen heroes through countless donations, fundraisers, and dedicated performances,” says Director Dante Niosi.

Credit: Cara Moody

Cara Moody chaperoned the kids. It was her first time participating in the event.

“Though my daughter has been doing this for many years with Badd Company, this was my first year participating with her. It was an amazing experience to be a part of and I’m so glad I took the opportunity to do this with her! I’ve never been to Arlington Cemetery, and what a beautiful place. To see all the selfless people out there laying wreaths was something special,” said Moody.

Credit: Cara Moody

The girls were thankful they were able to honor fallen heroes.

“I am grateful that BADD Company Dance Studio gave us the opportunity to give back to those who died defending our country and freedom. I am filled with gratitude and pride for the men and women who gave all for us and the United States,” said Grace Connolly.

Credit: Cara Moody

National Wreaths Across America took place at more than 4,200 locations across the county, honoring more than 3 million veterans this year.

The wreaths will be in place until January 20th.

Credit: Cara Moody

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com