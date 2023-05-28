Calvert County Designates May 2023 As Historic Preservation Month

From left to right: Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Michael Kent; Chris Sperling; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated May 2023 as Historic Preservation Month.

National Preservation Month is designed to encourage residents to go out and visit historic sites and celebrate the role of history in our lives. Historic preservation is an essential component of national and cultural identity, relevant for anyone regardless of age, walk of life or ethnic background. It is also crucial for economic and community development strategies, an effective tool for revitalizing neighborhoods, fosters local pride and maintains community character.

Maryland and Calvert County are rich in historically significant and diverse architectural and archaeological resources and abounding cultural traditions. Calvert County has 1,371 listings on the Maryland Inventory of Historical Properties, 91 individual properties that have been designated historic districts and three additional properties that have been designated historic landmarks in the Town of North Beach.

Citizens are encouraged to celebrate Calvert history and to visit historic sites whenever they can.