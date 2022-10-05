Calvert County Government Announces Columbus Day Holiday Schedule

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in observance of Columbus Day. In addition:

-The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal hours of operation.

-The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open Monday, Oct. 10 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed Monday, Oct. 10. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.

-County senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. However, participants are provided shelf-stable meals in advance.

There will be no county bus service Monday, Oct. 10. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Oct. 11.

-Calvert Library locations will be closed Monday, Oct. 10. Online services will be available during this time. Digital services and materials are available 24/7 on calvertlibrary.info.

-The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours Monday, Oct. 10.

-The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Monday, Oct. 10. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies.

-The Board of Elections office will be closed Monday, Oct. 10.

-All community centers will be closed Monday, Oct. 10.

-All recreation parks including Ward Farm, Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal hours.

-Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Monday, Oct. 10, with normal hours.

-Kings Landing Park, Flag Ponds Nature Park and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open with normal fall hours. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NaturalResources for park hours of operation.

-Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open Monday, Oct. 10 with normal hours of operation.

-Breezy Point Beach & Campground will be open Monday, Oct. 10, from

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will charge holiday rates for entry. The park will return to off-season hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

